Veritable L.P. Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.75. 159,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,924 shares of company stock worth $41,041,464. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.