Veritable L.P. Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.60. 40,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,197. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.