Veritable L.P. Has $18.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 63,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,755. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.99.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.