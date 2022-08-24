Veritable L.P. Has $594.46 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $594,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 113,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.44. 195,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,925. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.79.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

