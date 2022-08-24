Veritable L.P. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,419 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 601,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,457,000 after acquiring an additional 112,281 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.59. 19,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,445. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07.

