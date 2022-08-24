Veritable L.P. Sells 1,716 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.15. 63,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

