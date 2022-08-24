Veritaseum Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Veritaseum has a market cap of $64.39 million and $2,533.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for $29.96 or 0.00139618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

