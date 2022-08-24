Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv Trading Up 1.6 %

VRTV traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $137.58. 1,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. Veritiv has a one year low of $79.95 and a one year high of $161.10.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

