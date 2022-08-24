Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $64,817.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,406.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.55 or 0.07663883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00156862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00263494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00718451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00623786 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001040 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,855,760 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.