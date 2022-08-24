Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,505,000 after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 285,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $286.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

