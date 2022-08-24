Viacoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,841.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 158.8% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.11 million and $5,841.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00262656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001043 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000919 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

