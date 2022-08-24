VIBE Market Capitalization Achieves $873,757.58 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $873,757.58 and approximately $942.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,726.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00075191 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.