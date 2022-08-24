Vicus Capital Makes New $201,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $175.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,710,217. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

