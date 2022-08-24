Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $59,049,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $57,582,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $56,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,475,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vimeo stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $41.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Vimeo Profile

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.