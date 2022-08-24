Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $59,049,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $57,582,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $56,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,475,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
Vimeo Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Vimeo stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $41.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
Vimeo Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
