Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Vinda International Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.
Vinda International Company Profile
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinda International (VDAHF)
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.