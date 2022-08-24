Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 145,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,582,483 shares.The stock last traded at $10.45 and had previously closed at $10.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Vipshop Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.22. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 64,431 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,515,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 311,866 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

