Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.51

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and traded as high as $33.35. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 1,752 shares traded.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $175.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,187,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $1,517,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 182,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

