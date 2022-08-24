Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.23. 83,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.40 and its 200-day moving average is $209.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

