Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Reduced by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

V traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $207.23. The company had a trading volume of 83,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,308. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $391.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

