Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.44. 4,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 259,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VITL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vital Farms

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.