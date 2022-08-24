Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.44. 4,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 259,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VITL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.
Vital Farms Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
