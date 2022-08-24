Vortex Defi (VTX) Achieves Market Cap of $6,417.06

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $6,417.06 and $8.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00054245 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

