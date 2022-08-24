Voyager Token (VGX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.74 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $78.21 million and $4.74 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,255.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00128646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00079697 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

