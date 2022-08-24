Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lessened its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 227.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 36.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 126.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 1.5 %

WD traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.29. 106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,681. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.