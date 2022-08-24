Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Sells $35,839.20 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WTS traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,682. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

WTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,674,000 after buying an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after acquiring an additional 267,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.