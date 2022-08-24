WaultSwap (WEX) Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WaultSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WaultSwap has a market cap of $14,962.28 and $11,278.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00107993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00019607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00249348 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00031160 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000260 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WaultSwap Profile

WEX uses the hashing algorithm. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance.

WaultSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wexcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created to facilitate the use of cryptocurrency in real life situations and make transactions effortless for users. It have low transaction costs and a 60 second average block time. Wexcoin was designed using BlockTex LTD. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaultSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaultSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

