Waves Ducks Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (EGG)

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Waves Ducks coin can now be purchased for about $28.01 or 0.00130940 BTC on exchanges. Waves Ducks has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $12,747.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Ducks has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Ducks alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00773760 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Waves Ducks

Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906 coins. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @FinanceGoose.

Waves Ducks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Ducks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Ducks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Ducks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Ducks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Ducks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.