Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.0706 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $453,827.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00773853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

