Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Welltower Stock Down 2.5 %

WELL stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.