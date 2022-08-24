Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading 1.3% Higher

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 26,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.15. The stock has a market cap of C$11.97 million and a P/E ratio of -43.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38.

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($0.41) million for the quarter.

Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

