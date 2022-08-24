Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 33,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 30,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

