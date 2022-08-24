WhaleRoom (WHL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. WhaleRoom has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,642.61 or 0.07669224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00157969 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WhaleRoom Coin Profile

WhaleRoom (WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

