Whitener Capital Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $19,215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Leidos by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leidos Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,945 shares of company stock worth $1,121,684 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $101.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.