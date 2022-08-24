Whitener Capital Management Inc. Invests $640,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.31. 4,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

