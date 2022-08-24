Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New $281,000 Investment in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FRA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,042. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.