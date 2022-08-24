Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New $337,000 Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.1 %

Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. 1,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,547 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.