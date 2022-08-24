Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New $469,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.82. 158,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,992,756. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

