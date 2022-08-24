Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New $508,000 Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940,583 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after acquiring an additional 453,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,947,000 after acquiring an additional 44,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,033,000 after purchasing an additional 824,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,444. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.