Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $119.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $114.37.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

