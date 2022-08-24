William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 193,352 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 193,352 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.33% of Dril-Quip worth $42,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 53.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 26.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after purchasing an additional 350,315 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRQ opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

