William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 514,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,532,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Maximus by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Stock Performance
Shares of Maximus stock opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $88.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
