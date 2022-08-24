William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.67% of Hub Group worth $44,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,171 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hub Group

In related news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hub Group stock opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

