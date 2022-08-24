William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.67% of Hub Group worth $44,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,171 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hub Group
In related news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.
Hub Group Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.