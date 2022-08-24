William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,364 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Adient worth $39,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 69,135 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Adient by 702.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 92,794 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.