William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $34.24 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,229 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.67% of IAA worth $34,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IAA by 115.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of IAA by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of IAA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IAA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE IAA opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

