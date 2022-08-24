William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $37 Million Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.47% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $36,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 283,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 901.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 103,037 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 164,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.24. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -789.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $28,806.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,593.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $28,806.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,593.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $29,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,482 shares of company stock worth $124,590. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

