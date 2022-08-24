William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $40.01 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,798 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Spire worth $40,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,865,000 after buying an additional 1,045,621 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 498,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 336,825 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $12,497,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth $10,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NYSE SR opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

