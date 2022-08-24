William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $42.18 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249,588 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $42,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 110.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on CALM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

