William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,091,458 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,822,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Washington Federal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,105,000 after acquiring an additional 72,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,104.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 349,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

