William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 27,717 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,717 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $47,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBC stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $22.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

