Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 55,100 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,533,000 after acquiring an additional 496,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

OXY stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,827,892. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

