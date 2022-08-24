Wintrust Investments LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 210,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 194,275 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,426,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $111.80. 420,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,493,365. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average of $122.15.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.